International Launch
Mercedes-Maybach celebrates Virgil Abloh
Mercedes-Maybach S680 designed by the late fashion icon and Gorden Wagener offers unmatched craftsmanship and attention to detail
The late Virgil Abloh’s co-operation with Mercedes-Maybach culminates in the launch of a limited-edition bespoke S-Class and capsule collection, inspired by Project MAYBACH.
The vehicle was finalised before Abloh’s untimely death in November 2021 and only 150 units will be available.
The launch coincides with the release of a capsule collection designed by Abloh — architect, creative director, fashion designer and men’s artistic director at Louis Vuitton — in collaboration with Off‑White. The collection was developed alongside the Project MAYBACH electric showcar and is exclusively on Off‑White, Farfetch and Maybach Icons of Luxury online stores, as well as Off‑White stores in select markets.
The limited edition Maybach by Virgil Abloh is an S680 model created by Mercedes‑Benz’s most specialised customisation and craftsmanship team in Sindelfingen.
The exterior features a unique, two-tone colour combination — the upper part of the vehicle is lacquered in a glossy obsidian black, the lower part, side flanks and special forged rims are finished in a sand hue.
The colour scheme continues inside the four-seat configuration cabin. The steering wheel, doors, lower dashboard and ceiling are lined in black and sand-coloured nappa leather, complete with sand-coloured décor trims and strips. The highpile floor mats are black with a sand-coloured leather border and embroidered Mercedes‑Maybach logo.
The window frames are also painted, and a special Mercedes-Maybach and Virgil Abloh logo is inscribed on the piano-black middle of the centre console, rear cushions, head restraints and doorsill panel.
The limited-edition S‑Class has a bespoke user interface, offering the driver an even more luxurious variation of the Maybach MBUX system. Visual elements include a home button with coloured border and brand logo denoting the edition.
All customers will receive a custom-made wooden box covered in sand-coloured nappa leather emblazoned with the Mercedes‑Maybach and Virgil Abloh logo. The gift box contains a 1/18 scale replica of the car, two car keys and a carabiner hook. There’s also a car cover featuring the Mercedes‑Maybach and Virgil Abloh logo.
“I’m incredibly proud of the work we have created in collaboration with Virgil,” says Gorden Wagener, Mercedes-Benz Group chief design officer. “From Project Geländewagen, which set the benchmark for fashion/automotive collaborations with our iconic G‑Class, to Project MAYBACH which brought the distinguished Mercedes‑Maybach heritage into the future, together with Virgil we truly broke new ground.”
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.