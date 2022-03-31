The new BMW i3 eDrive35L is an all-electric 3 Series

The BMW Group continues to broaden its portfolio of electrically powered vehicles, with the fully electric BMW i3 sDrive35L set to enter the Chinese market in May 2022.

Not to be confused with the regular BMW i3, which can be had in electric or range-extender form and continues to be sold in other markets, including SA, the BMW i3 eDrive35L is based on the BMW 3 Series platform and is known by its internal code name G82.

At 2,966mm, it has an 11cm longer wheelbase than a standard 3 Series and combines a premium rear seat experience and 410l boot. At the same time, the all-electric four-door sedan offers all the sporty driving dynamics, long-distance comfort and wide range of individualisation options.

The BMW i3 eDrive35L comes with all the latest BMW Gen5 eDrive power train components already familiar in the BMW iX3, BMW i4 and BMW iX. Plus, the BMW OS8 operating system and a wide range of cutting-edge digital features and services such as high-end connectivity and the Digital Key, all make their 3 Series debuts here.

Max power output from its electric power train is 210kW and 400 NM with a 0-100 km/h sprint of 6.2 seconds. The driving range from its 70.3kWh is 526km, with a charging time from 10% to 80% on a DC plug needing 35 minutes. The range after 10 minutes on a DC max charger is 97km.

Fine-tuning of the BMW i3 eDrive35L’s suspension systems to Chinese road conditions has been carried out by the BMW Brilliance Automotive R&D division in Shenyang, which also adapted some of the car’s componentry to the requirements of the supply chain in China.

The BMW i3 eDrive35L will be assembled exclusively for the Chinese market at the BMW Brilliance Automotive plant in Lydia, Shenyang.

With the BMW i3 eDrive35L, the BMW Group portfolio of fully electric cars now comprises six models. There has been no confirmation of the full-electric 3 Series going global, but the BMW Group is aiming for fully electric vehicles to account for 50% of its global sales by 2030.