SA’s best selling SUVs in February

Industry sales in general are on a recovery path but there was success for some and heartbreak for others in SUV sales during the month of love

14 March 2022 - 15:58 Phuti Mpyane
The Toyota Corolla Cross was the best selling SUV in SA during February 2022. Picture: SUPPLIED
The Toyota Corolla Cross was the best selling SUV in SA during February 2022. Picture: SUPPLIED

SA’s new vehicle sales for February — at 44,229 units — represented an increase of 6,860 units, or 18.4%, compared with the same month in 2021.

Toyota retained its spot as the overall top seller in February with Volkswagen Group SA coming in second.

In the SUV market, the Toyota Urban Cruiser was unseated by its Corolla Cross cousin from its top spot. The Nissan Magnite, which did well during the first month, saw its sales drop nearly 70% in February.

Other noteworthy movers in the SUV segment were the Toyota Fortuner, which was the second most bought SUV in February with its sales breaching the 1,000- units mark, while the Renault Duster also seemingly broke out of nowhere to double its sales as those of its smaller Renault Kiger relative nosedived.

Another notable decrease is the Haval Jolion, wildly popular in January and occupying third overall best seller, only for sales to slide drastically last month. 

 SA’s top selling SUVs and crossovers in February 2022:

Toyota Corolla Cross — 1,693

Toyota Fortuner — 1,101

VW T-Cross — 990

Toyota Urban Cruiser  — 927

Ford EcoSport — 703

Suzuki Vitara Brezza — 664

Hyundai Venue — 644

Haval Jolion — 561

Suzuki Jimny — 394

Haval H6 — 329

Renault Duster — 301

Kia Sonet — 300

VW T-Roc — 265

Kia Seltos — 222

Nissan Magnite — 211

Ford Everest — 201

Mazda CX-5 — 156

Mazda CX-3 — 145

Hyundai Kona — 136

Mahindra KUV — 134

