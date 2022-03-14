News
SA’s best selling SUVs in February
Industry sales in general are on a recovery path but there was success for some and heartbreak for others in SUV sales during the month of love
SA’s new vehicle sales for February — at 44,229 units — represented an increase of 6,860 units, or 18.4%, compared with the same month in 2021.
Toyota retained its spot as the overall top seller in February with Volkswagen Group SA coming in second.
In the SUV market, the Toyota Urban Cruiser was unseated by its Corolla Cross cousin from its top spot. The Nissan Magnite, which did well during the first month, saw its sales drop nearly 70% in February.
Other noteworthy movers in the SUV segment were the Toyota Fortuner, which was the second most bought SUV in February with its sales breaching the 1,000- units mark, while the Renault Duster also seemingly broke out of nowhere to double its sales as those of its smaller Renault Kiger relative nosedived.
Another notable decrease is the Haval Jolion, wildly popular in January and occupying third overall best seller, only for sales to slide drastically last month.
SA’s top selling SUVs and crossovers in February 2022:
Toyota Corolla Cross — 1,693
Toyota Fortuner — 1,101
VW T-Cross — 990
Toyota Urban Cruiser — 927
Ford EcoSport — 703
Suzuki Vitara Brezza — 664
Hyundai Venue — 644
Haval Jolion — 561
Suzuki Jimny — 394
Haval H6 — 329
Renault Duster — 301
Kia Sonet — 300
VW T-Roc — 265
Kia Seltos — 222
Nissan Magnite — 211
Ford Everest — 201
Mazda CX-5 — 156
Mazda CX-3 — 145
Hyundai Kona — 136
Mahindra KUV — 134
