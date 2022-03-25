Life / Motoring

FORMULA ONE

Fuel vacuum caused Red Bull’s Bahrain double retirement

It was the team’s first double retirement since the 2020 Austrian Grand Prix

25 March 2022 - 14:53 Abhishek Takle
Max Verstappen in action at the Bahrain GP. Picture: REUTERS
Formula One team Red Bull said a vacuum in their fuel system that caused a drop in fuel pressure led to the problems that put both their cars out of last weekend’s season-opening Bahrain Grand Prix.

World champion Max Verstappen retired from the race three laps from the end while on course for a second-place finish behind Ferrari winner Charles Leclerc.

His Mexican team mate Sergio Perez followed him into retirement on the final lap while running third.

“Both cars suffered from a lack of fuel pressure last weekend,” said a spokesperson for the team ahead of Sunday’s Saudi Arabian Grand Prix.

“The correct amount of fuel was in both cars but a vacuum prevented the pumps from drawing fuel and delivering it to the engine.

“We’ve taken the necessary steps to correct this issue and we expect no problems this weekend.”

Perez told Reuters on Thursday that the problem had stemmed from a standard-issue part but that Red Bull’s fuel system had not worked as expected.

The issue, described by team boss Christian Horner as the team’s worst nightmare, gave the Milton Keynes-based squad their first double retirement since the 2020 Austrian Grand Prix.

Reuters

Hulkenberg to step in again for Vettel at Saudi Arabian GP

Four times world champion Vettel fails to recover from Covid-19 in time for the race
Life
4 hours ago

Carlos Sainz celebrates Bahrain F1 podium finish, but knows he has work to do

Second place in Ferrari one-two does not make Spanish driver overconfident
Sport
3 days ago

China's first F1 racer is one in more than a billion

The 22-year-old is racing for Alfa Romeo and is team mates with former Lewis Hamilton wing-man Valtteri Bottas.
Life
1 week ago
