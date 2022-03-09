A Toyota 2000 GT is auctioned for world record R38.6m

A 1967 Toyota-Shelby 2000 GT was sold for $2.53m (R38.6m) at the Gooding & Company’s Amelia Island auction in the US last week. It is the most expensive Japanese car sold at auction.

Wearing its original racing livery, the auctioned car was one of three cars developed by iconic automotive designer Carroll Shelby for use in SCCA C-Production Racing in the US. The Toyota-Shelby team achieved several wins and other podium placings as a successful demonstration of the 2000 GT’s potential.

Having been with the same owner since 1980, the car is in beautiful condition and was awarded first in class at the 2017 Amelia Island Concours d’Elegance.