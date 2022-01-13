A R320m McLaren tops 2021 list in booming classics market

A 1995 McLaren F1 was the most valuable classic car auctioned globally in 2021, fetching an impressive $20,465,000 (R320m) at Pebble Beach in the US.

It was one of 14 collectible cars that sold for more than £1m last year, compared to 10 the previous year, according to Hagerty, one of the world’s largest providers of specialty insurance for classic vehicles.

Hagerty tracked more than 12,500 UK and European classic and collector vehicle auction results in 2021, more than double the 2020 tally and amounting to £310.8m in value.

The increase is a result of continued confidence in the classic-car market after the brief pause in early 2020, said Hagerty, adding that the specialist vehicle market seems to be moving onwards at a rate almost entirely unconnected to the pandemic.

Hagerty’s selection of 2021’s most influential global classic vehicle sales includes cars that stood out for being the most valuable, the rarest, those that indicate an emerging market trend, or because they were really interesting examples:

Most valuable: 1995 McLaren F1, $20.46m

Starting with the biggest sale of 2021 — the 1995 McLaren F1 sold by Gooding & Company at Pebble Beach in August.

The final result was $20,465,000. Hagerty is aware of other, private sales that have been higher, but this was a world record price for the F1 at public auction.

The three-seater was designed by SA-born Gordon Murray and in 1998 set the Guinness record for the world's fastest production car at 386.4km/h — a record that stood for nearly 15 years. That has since been beaten by the Bugatti Veyron and others, but the F1 remains the fastest naturally aspirated production car yet built.