Enzo Ferrari movie gets ready for starting grid

The long-delayed Enzo Ferrari biopic, Ferrari, is back on track and due to start filming this year.

Nicknamed “il Commendatore”, Enzo Ferrari (1898—1988) was an Italian motor racing driver and entrepreneur. In founding the Scuderia Ferrari Grand Prix motor racing team and subsequently the Ferrari road car division, he created one of the world’s most storied automotive marques.

The big-budget movie about the controversial and charismatic car mogul will have Star Wars’ Adam Driver in the lead role, with Oscar winner Penelope Cruz playing Enzo’s wife Laura and Shailene Woodley (Big Little Lies) cast as his mistress Lina Lardi. It will be directed by Michael Mann, whose movies The Insider and The Aviator earned him Oscar nominations.

According to the magazine Deadline, Driver replaces Hugh Jackman in the role of the driver and entrepreneur who built up one of the world’s most iconic car brands.