Life / Motoring

NEW MODEL

Next generation Nissan Micra to go electric

The compact hatch is to be built by Renault on new alliance platform in France

17 February 2022 - 05:00 Motor News Reporter
Teaser image of electric vehicle shows bulbous styling that's true to the Micra’s roots. Picture: SUPPLIED
Teaser image of electric vehicle shows bulbous styling that's true to the Micra’s roots. Picture: SUPPLIED

Nissan has announced an all-new compact electric vehicle coming to European markets in 2024, which will be the basis of electrifying a number of cars in the Renault, Nissan and Mitsubishi alliance.

Planned to be manufactured in the Renault ElectriCity centre in France, the new compact hatch will succeed the Nissan Micra as the entry-level vehicle in the Nissan line-up.

It’s designed by Nissan and engineered and manufactured by Renault on the Alliance CMF B-EV platform, which enables the companies to maintain varied styling for their respective products.

The newly announced EV adds to the portfolio of Nissan vehicles manufactured by Renault in France, which include Nissan’s LCVs, notably the new Nissan Townstar, which is succeeding the e-NV200 as Nissan’s small electric van.

Nissan says the Europe region is playing an important role in driving electrification under Nissan’s Ambition 2030 vision, with new vehicles and technologies arriving soon including the new Nissan Ariya, a new EV crossover and Nissan’s e-POWER technology arriving in Europe in the new Qashqai and X-Trail.

Nissan SA isn't saying whether the electric Micra will be introduced to this market. According to Vuyokazi Quphe, Head of Nissan SA Corporate Communications, the Micra remains an integral part of the local market in any state, whether conventionally powered or electric.

The Micra range is long-standing feature in Nissan SA’s line-up and so far up to 38,225 units have found homes here since it debuted in 2004 in bulbous third-generation form. This model paved the way for the fourth generation in 2011 and the fifth generation arrived in 2017 boasting larger dimensions, edgy looks and advanced technology.

It had been promoted to premium B-segment hatch status thus prompting Nissan SA to continue to offer the fourth generation alongside it as an entry-level alternative badged Micra Active.

The CityBug is SA's smallest and most affordable electric car

The miniscule EV has an endearing price and running costs but the driving range may be an issue, writes Phuti Mpyane
Life
1 month ago

VW ID.3 fleet in SA to convert fossil fuel junkies

Campaign aims to give a real-world experience of living with an electric car
Life
3 months ago

Electric Cooper SE is silent, swift and pricey

Denis Droppa counts the costs of living with SA’s cheapest electric car
Life
2 months ago

The Opel Rocks-e can be driven by 15-year-olds

Opel’s tiny two seater electric car is classified as a light quadricycle
Life
5 months ago

Nissan hoping new Qashqai will continue to be a cash cow

Nissan will launch the third generation of its Qashqai crossover in SA in November but Mark Smyth grabbed us an early drive in the UK
Life
7 months ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
Three ways South Africans can qualify for UK ...
Life
2.
Ford EcoSport is well priced but showing its age
Life / Motoring
3.
SA buyers invest in scenic views and lush land as ...
Life
4.
Bogus brake pads destroyed in illicit-parts ...
Life / Motoring
5.
The all-electric BMW iX delivers the future of ...
Life / Motoring

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.