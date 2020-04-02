15 car movies to watch during the lockdown

While SA hunkers down for the 21-day coronavirus lockdown, it’s an ideal time for petrolheads to catch up on some iconic car movies.

We’ve assembled some of our favourites:

Senna (2010)

A documentary film depicting the life and death of the Brazilian motor racing legend, relying mostly on archive footage and home video clips. The triple Formula One champion’s fascinating racing career is covered from his debut in the 1984 Brazilian Grand Prix to his untimely death in the 1994 San Marino Grand Prix, and focuses on his F1 rivalry with Alain Prost.