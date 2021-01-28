Will famed DeLorean DMC-12 come back from the past?

The storied DeLorean DMC-12, the star of the Back to the Future blockbusters from the 1980s, may be coming back. This is not the first time that rumours suggest a modern take.

It’s long been reported that the iconic gull-winged DeLorean DMC-12 would resurface with the still existing DeLorean motor company, that survives through restorations and the selling of replacement parts for the now 40-year-old DMC-12, also making claims as far back as 2016 that it planned to reincarnate the low-slung and angular coupe it built between 1981 and 1983.

None of the claims have come true — until perhaps now during a pandemic-riddled 2021. It all began with a recent tweet by coach-builders Italdesign that marked the 40th anniversary of the DMC-12, which hit the market in 1981 and in 1985 helped polish the star of one Michael J Fox.

The original car was designed by Italdesign founder Giorgetto Giugiaro, and in the recent tweet, accompanied by a silhouette of a gull-winged car, was the text, “what better way to celebrate an icon of automotive history than a sneak peek of the (near) future? Stay tuned for more …”