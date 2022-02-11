Vettel hopes F1 race director Masi stays on

Sebastian Vettel said he hopes Formula One race director Michael Masi keeps his job after the Australian made a controversial safety car call in the season-ending Abu Dhabi Grand Prix that denied Lewis Hamilton an unprecedented eighth title.

Masi has come under fire for his decision to alter the safety car procedure by getting only the lapped cars between race-leading Hamilton and second-placed rival Max Verstappen out of the way after a late-race crash.

The decision set up a last-lap showdown between the two title rivals and allowed Verstappen, on fresher tyres, to pass Hamilton and win his first title.

“It’s not the easiest sometimes to be in the shoes of the referee or Michael’s shoes,” said four-times champion Vettel ahead of the launch of his Aston Martin team’s new car for 2022.

“But I think he’s done a great job especially filling in after [former F1 race director] Charlie [Whiting] passed away so sudden.”