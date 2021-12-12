Sport / Other Sport

FORMULA ONE

Hamilton’s team Mercedes protests after Verstappen win

Team protests two alleged breaches of sporting regulations in Abu Dhabi Grand Prix

12 December 2021 - 23:24 Alan Baldwin
Max Verstappen. Picture: ANTONIN VINCENT/DPPI
Max Verstappen. Picture: ANTONIN VINCENT/DPPI

Mercedes protested on Sunday after Red Bull’s Max Verstappen won the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix and beat their seven-time Formula One world champion Lewis Hamilton to the 2021 world title with a last lap overtake.

The team protested two alleged breaches of the sporting regulations when the safety car was deployed late in the race.

A statement from the stewards said Mercedes had protested "against the classification established at the end of the competition", arguing there was a breach of article 48.12.

Verstappen had back markers between him and Hamilton after pitting with the safety car deployed and time running out for racing to resume.

Race director Michael Masi decided that only the five lapped cars between the two title rivals should be allowed to unlap themselves, instead of all lapped cars as is the usual procedure.

In a second protest, Mercedes also argued that article 48.8 was breached with
Verstappen’s car moving in front of Hamilton’s before racing resumed as he waited impatiently for the Briton to lead away.

It is illegal to overtake, unless authorised to do so, while the safety car is on track.

Mercedes said they would make no further comment until after the hearing.

Reuters

Controversy as Max Verstappen grabs his first F1 title

Last-lap overtake earns Red Bull driver win at season-ending Abu Dhabi Grand Prix amid drama
Sport
4 hours ago

Hamilton hungry for record eighth title

A win for the Briton will wipe Michael Schumacher off the record books
Sport
3 days ago

Mercedes say 2020 result is no guide to Abu Dhabi F1 decider

Emotions run high for F1 showdown as Hamilton accuses Verstappen of driving over the limit
Life
3 days ago
