Countdown to World Car of the Year begins
A World Electric Car of the Year will also be crowned for the first time
The countdown to the World Car finals has begun with the announcement of the ten finalists.
The overall winner and victors in six categories will be announced on April 13 at the 2022 New York International Auto Show.
Last year's winner was the Volkswagen ID.4 all-electric SUV.
A jury of 102 international automotive journalists from 33 countries, including Arena Holding’s own Brenwin Naidu, will vote by secret ballot based on their evaluation of each eligible vehicle as part of their professional work.
“It remains an honour to be one of four SA journalists serving on the World Car Awards panel,” said Naidu who is Section Editor: Sowetan and Sunday Times Motoring.
“Covid-19 and resulting travel bans presented challenges from the perspective of experiencing the field of contenders, as we might have done prepandemic. Hopefully this changes for the 2023 competition,” said Naidu.
The 2022 installment of the awards reflects the radical changes seen in the car industry lately, particularly in the area of electric vehicle technology.
The 2022 World Car of the Year (WCOTY) winner will be selected from these top ten finalists chosen from an initial list of 28 contenders:
Audi Q4 e-tron
Cupra Formentor
Ford Mustang Mach-E
Genesis G70
Honda Civic
Hyundai Ioniq 5
Hyundai Tucson
Kia EV6
Lexus NX
Toyota GR86 / Subaru BRZ
Electric Cars
A new highlight of the 2022 awards programme is the debut of the World Electric Vehicle of the Year award, and these are the finalists:
Audi e-tron GT
BMW iX
Ford Mustang Mach-E
Hyundai Ioniq 5
Mercedes-Benz EQS
The 2022 World Urban Car finalists:
Dacia Sandero
Opel Mokka
Renault Kiger
Toyota Yaris Cross
Volkswagen Taigun
The 2022 World Luxury Car class finalists:
Audi Q5 Sportback
BMW iX
Genesis GV70
Mercedes-Benz EQS
Volvo C40 Recharge
The 2022 World Performance Car finalists:
Audi e-tron GT
BMW M3/M4
Porsche 911 GT3
Toyota GR86 / Subaru BRZ
Volkswagen Golf GTI/R
World Car Design of the year finalists:
Audi e-tron GT
Ford Mustang Mach-E
Hyundai Ioniq 5
Kia EV6
Mercedes-Benz EQS
