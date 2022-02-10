Life / Motoring

News

Countdown to World Car of the Year begins

A World Electric Car of the Year will also be crowned for the first time

10 February 2022 - 16:11 Motor News Reporter
The annual awards programme rewards the best cars from selected categories. Picture: SUPPLIED
The annual awards programme rewards the best cars from selected categories. Picture: SUPPLIED

The countdown to the World Car finals has begun with the announcement of the ten finalists.

The overall winner and victors in six categories will be announced on April 13 at the 2022 New York International Auto Show.

Last year's winner was the Volkswagen ID.4 all-electric SUV. 

A jury of 102 international automotive journalists from 33 countries, including Arena Holding’s own Brenwin Naidu, will vote by secret ballot based on their evaluation of each eligible vehicle as part of their professional work.

“It remains an honour to be one of four SA journalists serving on the World Car Awards panel,” said Naidu who is Section Editor: Sowetan and Sunday Times Motoring.

“Covid-19 and resulting travel bans presented challenges from the perspective of experiencing the field of contenders, as we might have done prepandemic. Hopefully this changes for the 2023 competition,” said Naidu.

The 2022 installment of the awards reflects the radical changes seen in the car industry lately, particularly in the area of electric vehicle technology.

The 2022 World Car of the Year (WCOTY) winner will be selected from these top ten finalists chosen from an initial list of 28 contenders:

Audi Q4 e-tron

Cupra Formentor

Ford Mustang Mach-E

Genesis G70

Honda Civic

Hyundai Ioniq 5

Hyundai Tucson

Kia EV6

Lexus NX

Toyota GR86 / Subaru BRZ

 

Electric Cars

A new highlight of the 2022 awards programme is the debut of the World Electric Vehicle of the Year award, and these are the finalists:

Audi e-tron GT

BMW iX

Ford Mustang Mach-E

Hyundai Ioniq 5

Mercedes-Benz EQS

 

The 2022 World Urban Car finalists:

Dacia Sandero

Opel Mokka

Renault Kiger

Toyota Yaris Cross

Volkswagen Taigun

 

The 2022 World Luxury Car class finalists:

Audi Q5 Sportback

BMW iX

Genesis GV70

Mercedes-Benz EQS

Volvo C40 Recharge

 

The 2022 World Performance Car finalists:

Audi e-tron GT

BMW M3/M4

Porsche 911 GT3

Toyota GR86 / Subaru BRZ

Volkswagen Golf GTI/R

 

World Car Design of the year finalists:

Audi e-tron GT

Ford Mustang Mach-E

Hyundai Ioniq 5

Kia EV6

Mercedes-Benz EQS

The Volkswagen ID.4 was voted 2021 World Car of the Year. Picture: SUPPLIED
The Volkswagen ID.4 was voted 2021 World Car of the Year. Picture: SUPPLIED

Audi voted best for customer service in SA

Ask Afrika Orange Index measures consumer satisfaction across 31 industries, including automotive
Life
3 months ago

Volkswagen ID.4 wins World Car of the Year

It’s the second electric car to claim the prize in the 17-year old competition
Life
9 months ago

Defender is Women’s World Car of the Year

Vehicle won overall from nine category finalists, including Peugeot 2008, Best Urban SUV
Life
11 months ago

Peugeot’s Le Mans racer chosen as the most beautiful

This new Peugeot is the latest French race car to win a beauty contest
Life
2 weeks ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
Insurance to cover pothole damage available to SA ...
Life / Motoring
2.
Mercedes-Benz C-Class is the new king of its class
Life / Motoring
3.
Toyota Land Cruiser 70th edition is a party ...
Life / Motoring
4.
Mild-hybrid Volvo XC90 is a heavy drinker
Life / Motoring
5.
New Range Rover in SA for sneak preview
Life / Motoring

Related Articles

VUMA NGCOBO: How SA can avoid repeating the missed opportunity of the Joule

Opinion

Peugeot 2008 is SA’s 2021 Car of the Year

Life / Motoring

'Madiba' dream car faces bumpy ride

Business

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.