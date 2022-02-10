Countdown to World Car of the Year begins

The countdown to the World Car finals has begun with the announcement of the ten finalists.

The overall winner and victors in six categories will be announced on April 13 at the 2022 New York International Auto Show.

Last year's winner was the Volkswagen ID.4 all-electric SUV.

A jury of 102 international automotive journalists from 33 countries, including Arena Holding’s own Brenwin Naidu, will vote by secret ballot based on their evaluation of each eligible vehicle as part of their professional work.

“It remains an honour to be one of four SA journalists serving on the World Car Awards panel,” said Naidu who is Section Editor: Sowetan and Sunday Times Motoring.

“Covid-19 and resulting travel bans presented challenges from the perspective of experiencing the field of contenders, as we might have done prepandemic. Hopefully this changes for the 2023 competition,” said Naidu.

The 2022 installment of the awards reflects the radical changes seen in the car industry lately, particularly in the area of electric vehicle technology.

The 2022 World Car of the Year (WCOTY) winner will be selected from these top ten finalists chosen from an initial list of 28 contenders:

Audi Q4 e-tron

Cupra Formentor

Ford Mustang Mach-E

Genesis G70

Honda Civic

Hyundai Ioniq 5

Hyundai Tucson

Kia EV6

Lexus NX

Toyota GR86 / Subaru BRZ

Electric Cars

A new highlight of the 2022 awards programme is the debut of the World Electric Vehicle of the Year award, and these are the finalists:

Audi e-tron GT

BMW iX

Ford Mustang Mach-E

Hyundai Ioniq 5

Mercedes-Benz EQS

The 2022 World Urban Car finalists:

Dacia Sandero

Opel Mokka

Renault Kiger

Toyota Yaris Cross

Volkswagen Taigun

The 2022 World Luxury Car class finalists:

Audi Q5 Sportback

BMW iX

Genesis GV70

Mercedes-Benz EQS

Volvo C40 Recharge

The 2022 World Performance Car finalists:

Audi e-tron GT

BMW M3/M4

Porsche 911 GT3

Toyota GR86 / Subaru BRZ

Volkswagen Golf GTI/R

World Car Design of the year finalists:

Audi e-tron GT

Ford Mustang Mach-E

Hyundai Ioniq 5

Kia EV6

Mercedes-Benz EQS