Defender is Women’s World Car of the Year

Vehicle won overall from nine category finalists, including Peugeot 2008, Best Urban SUV

11 March 2021 - 05:03 Motor News Reporter
The new-generation Defender won overall from nine other finalists. Picture: SUPPLIED
The new-generation Defender won overall from nine other finalists. Picture: SUPPLIED

The Land Rover Defender has been chosen as the Women’s World Car of the Year by a jury of 50 female motoring journalists from 38 countries on five continents.

Announced on March 8 on International Women’s Day, the Defender won overall from nine other category finalists, which were: Peugeot 208 (Best Urban Car), Skoda Octavia (Best Family Car), Lexus LC 500 Cabrio (Best Luxury Car), Ferrari F8 Spider (Best Performance Car), Peugeot 2008 (Best Urban SUV), Land Rover Defender (Best Medium SUV), Kia Sorento (Best Large SUV), Ford F-150 (Best 4x4 & Pick-Up), and Honda e (Best EV).

The cars were judged on aspects such as safety, performance, comfort, technology and value for money using a voting system that comprises a first round of the three best cars in each category of cars launched between January and December 2020.

“But cars have no gender and are not subject to stereotypes so the winners of these awards are, quite simply, the best cars in the world. This year’s top winner is the Land Rover Defender,” said Marta Garcia, executive president of Women’s World Car of the Year.

The awards were created in 2009 by New Zealand motoring journalist Sandy Myhre. The votes are verified by Grant Thornton in Auckland, New Zealand.

