These were SA’s best selling SUVs in January
Buyers continue to flock to SUVs and crossovers, which outsold hatchbacks in SA for the first time last year
SA’s new vehicle sales started the year with a bang, with 41,382 cars, bakkies and trucks leaving showroom floors last month — 19.5% higher than in January 2021.
The evergreen Toyota Hilux maintained its spot as the country’s best selling vehicle followed by perennially popular compact hatchbacks such as the Toyota Starlet, Volkswagen Polo and Polo Vivo.
However, the sales charts are becoming increasingly populated by SUVs and crossovers, which have taken the market by storm in recent years. In 2021 SUVs and crossovers outsold hatchbacks for the first time and accounted for 128,507 units of a total 323,778 passenger car sales, with hatches achieving 127,233 sales.
Toyota’s Urban Cruiser and Corolla Cross — both launched last year — became instant hits and were respectively the most popular crossovers in SA last month, followed by the Haval Jolion and VW T-Cross.
The Toyota Fortuner continued to rule the roost as the country’s most popular large SUV, and last month narrowly outsold the ageing Ford EcoSport which continues to soldier on.
SA’s top selling SUVs and crossovers in January 2022:
Toyota Urban Cruiser — 1,454
Toyota Corolla Cross — 1,356
Haval Jolion — 1,038
VW T-Cross — 781
Toyota Fortuner — 707
Ford EcoSport — 691
Renault Kiger — 604
Nissan Magnite — 570
Suzuki Vitara Brezza — 558
Hyundai Venue — 464
Haval H6 — 394
Suzuki Jimny — 281
Toyota Land Cruiser 300 — 249
VW T-Roc — 247
Mazda CX-5 — 222
Kia Seltos — 220
Ford Everest — 184
Mahindra KUV — 184
Renault Duster — 173
Toyota Rav4 — 173
