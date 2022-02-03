New Range Rover in SA for sneak preview

The new-generation Range Rover was shown to media and prospective customers in Johannesburg on Wednesday, as a teaser ahead of the luxury SUV's sales launch in SA later in 2022.

Unveiled at the Jaguar Land Rover Experience centre in Lonehill, the pre-production model was in the country for homologation and testing.

It will have its local sales launch in July or August, with a starting price of R2.85m, Jaguar Land Rover’s public relations officer Isak Louw told Motor News at this week’s reveal.

The fifth-generation Range Rover is a continuation of an iconic range introduced in 1970 as a larger and more luxurious alternative to the Land Rover. In recent years the sub-brand has spawned the smaller Range Rover Sport, Evoque and Velar, but the full-sized Range Rover has remained as the British brand’s flagship line up.

It will be available here in 19 model derivatives in standard and long wheelbase body designs, with five- or seven-seat interiors, and a range of engines.

The range-topping P530 model will have a 4.4l twin turbo V8 petrol engine with 390kW of power and 750Nm of torque, capable of hurling the heavy vehicle from 0-100km/h in just 4.6 seconds.

There will also be a D250 with a 3.0l straight-six turbodiesel and outputs of 257kW and 700Nm.

The P510e plug-in hybrid pairs a 375kW in-line six-cylinder Ingenium petrol engine with a 38.2kWh lithium-ion battery and a 105kW electric motor. It provides up to 113km of pure-electric driving at speeds up to 140km/h.