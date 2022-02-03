LOCAL LAUNCH
New Range Rover in SA for sneak preview
The luxury SUV goes on sale in SA later in 2022 at a R2.85m starting price
The new-generation Range Rover was shown to media and prospective customers in Johannesburg on Wednesday, as a teaser ahead of the luxury SUV's sales launch in SA later in 2022.
Unveiled at the Jaguar Land Rover Experience centre in Lonehill, the pre-production model was in the country for homologation and testing.
It will have its local sales launch in July or August, with a starting price of R2.85m, Jaguar Land Rover’s public relations officer Isak Louw told Motor News at this week’s reveal.
The fifth-generation Range Rover is a continuation of an iconic range introduced in 1970 as a larger and more luxurious alternative to the Land Rover. In recent years the sub-brand has spawned the smaller Range Rover Sport, Evoque and Velar, but the full-sized Range Rover has remained as the British brand’s flagship line up.
It will be available here in 19 model derivatives in standard and long wheelbase body designs, with five- or seven-seat interiors, and a range of engines.
The range-topping P530 model will have a 4.4l twin turbo V8 petrol engine with 390kW of power and 750Nm of torque, capable of hurling the heavy vehicle from 0-100km/h in just 4.6 seconds.
There will also be a D250 with a 3.0l straight-six turbodiesel and outputs of 257kW and 700Nm.
The P510e plug-in hybrid pairs a 375kW in-line six-cylinder Ingenium petrol engine with a 38.2kWh lithium-ion battery and a 105kW electric motor. It provides up to 113km of pure-electric driving at speeds up to 140km/h.
The British luxury SUV arrive in a choice of HSE and Autobiography models, with a unique First Edition available in the first year of production. Based on the high-end Autobiography, the First Edition will be available in an exclusive Sunset Gold Satin finish, among a choice of five other exterior colours.
Serene onboard calmness is ensured by an Active Noise Cancellation system that uses 35 speakers to mute wheel vibrations, tyre noise and engine sounds transmitted into the cabin.
Electronic Air Suspension is designed to deliver a plush ride, and it is height-adjustable for off-road use.
The Pivi Pro infotainment introduces the brand's largest ever touchscreen. The tablet-like 13.1-inch curved floating screen provides control of all the major vehicle functions, while physical controls are retained for the climate control.
The high-tech cabin also has a 13.7-inch digital driver display, in place of an analogue instrument panel. A Rear Seat Entertainment (RSE) system provides adjustable 11.4-inch HD touchscreens.
