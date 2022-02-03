SA car buyers seek more EVs and BMWs, reveals AutoTrader

Searches for electric vehicles (EVs) surged by 110% to half a million in 2021, and BMW received eight million more consumer advert views last year.

These were some of the findings in the 2021 AutoTrader Car Industry Report which covers January to December 2021 on the automotive classifieds website

In 2021, a record high of more than 637-million total searches were conducted on AutoTrader representing a growth of 28% year on year, says CEO George Mienie.

According to the report, consumers are researching more brands than ever before but continue to be brand loyal. The five most searched for brands — BMW, Volkswagen, Mercedes-Benz, Toyota and Audi — remained the same in 2021, changing only in rank.

BMW remained the brand with the most consumer advert views and its popularity soared to 43.9-million views last year — just under 8-million more than the same period a year ago.

Another change over 2020 was in the most-viewed variants. The Volkswagen Golf GTI has historically been the most-viewed model and remains the top searched variant in 2021 with more than 3.2-million searches. But, early in 2021 for a short period, this changed to the Toyota Hilux 2.8GD-6 (the GTI ranked second).

The most searched for model last year was also the Toyota Hilux with 22.8-million searches (4.3% of all searches).