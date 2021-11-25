Mercedes-Benz SA starts production of new C-Class

Following on Mercedes-Benz’s rich heritage of more than six decades in SA, the East London plant has officially started production of the new generation C-Class.

Since the investment announcement of R10bn in 2018, the East London plant has undergone numerous upgrades in preparation for the production of the new model. At an event commemorating the start of production of the new C-Class on June 24 2021, Mercedes-Benz Cars announced an additional R3bn investment into the East London plant. It is part of a concerted effort to revive the economic growth of SA as well as the socioeconomic development of the East London region.

Jörg Burzer, Member of the Board of Mercedes-Benz Cars, responsible for Production and Supply Chain Management, said: “SA is an important location in our global Mercedes-Benz production network. The team in East London made a remarkable contribution to the international ramp-up of the new C-Class that we produce through efficient, flexible, digital and sustainable operations.

“Thanks to the exceptional work of our colleagues in SA and all over the world and their first-class co-operation, our modern plants are able to produce outstanding vehicles like the new C-Class. With our additional invest of R3bn in East London plant, we underline our commitment to contributing to the South African economy and the Eastern Cape region."

Commenting on the additional investment and start of production of the new C-Class, trade, industry & competition minister Ebrahim Patel said: “The launch of this new Mercedes-Benz C-Class, the latest generation to grace the roads of SA and the world, positions Buffalo City and the rest of Eastern Cape to continue its legacy of advanced manufacturing.

“Through the South African Automotive Masterplan, and the Automotive Production and Development Programme (APDP), we have created a platform for investment in the industry, deepening our technological expertise, creating local value chains and securing jobs.”

Andreas Engling, Mercedes-Benz South Africa CEO and Executive Director Manufacturing, welcomed distinguished guests from South African spheres of politics and business to the celebratory event of the start of production of the new generation C-Class.

R10bn investment — East London Plant Upgrades

Since the investment announcement in 2018, the R10bn was used for a wide modernisation of the East London plant. The upgrades include a new body shop, which has been designed for higher capacities and features more than 500 “Internet of Things” Industry 4.0-enabled robots.

The new body shop has been built at the East London Industrial Development Zone (ELIDZ), where vehicle parts for the new generation C-Class are manufactured, to allow the East London plant to increase volume outputs, optimise the assembly line and achieve commercial synergies.