Lexus ES gets a nip and tuck

If you’re an outlier who is still keen on luxury sedans despite their dwindling sales, the Lexus ES range has been refreshed for sharper looks and more technology, this after the addition of the Lexus ES 300h EX model some two years ago.

The most affordable entry point into Lexus sedan ownership has always offered something a little different. Price rivals include the Audi A4 and the BMW 3 Series but this Lexus has always trumped them with a 4,975mm footprint, longer than even the Audi A6 and BMW 5 Series.

Lexus continues with the existing three models from the last upgrade, which are the entry-level ES 250 EX, mid-spec ES 300h EX and a top grade ES 300h SE.

The rejuvenation is mild but the results quite dramatic in certain areas. The biggest styling change is at the front where its approach is now menacing but elegant through a lower bonnet and thicker L-motif plastic mesh on the spindle grille.

The LED headlamps also get a three-eye LED design while new and sportier 17- and 18-inch alloy wheel designs are introduced.

The interior is plush and trimmed in leather, with measured use of colourful wood veneers and metallic surrounds in the range-topping model. The dash has a driver-centric curved layout.

A mix of analogue and digital controls comprises a large LCD driver’s instrumentation panel and a 12.3-inch widescreen main display screen for the infotainment. The good news is that the quirky touchpad located between the seats is no longer the only way to access the infotainment; the screen is now touch-operated for better control.