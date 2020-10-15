BMW reveals pricing of new 5 Series

BMW SA has announced pricing for the updated BMW 5 Series which will arrive in local showrooms within the next couple of months.

The four-model range has a minor restyle along with an updated interior and advanced innovations.

A facelift sees the German business sedan acquiring a wider and taller BMW kidney grille, but without the dramatic oversizing of the air intakes seen on the 4 Series, X7 and 7 Series.

Sleeker LED lights adorn the front of the car, while new to the options list are Adaptive LED Headlights with matrix technology, and Laserlights. The rear revamp comprises new three-dimensional sculpted tail lights and trapezoidal tailpipes.

Inside, a new Leather Dakota variant is available for the seat surfaces, as well as optimised comfort seats.

A wide range of digital services including remote software upgrades and an upgraded digital assistant are new in the range. The digital instrument cluster has an improved user interface, and smartphone integration now also features Android Auto (in addition to Apple CarPlay).

Elevated safety levels include a lane keeping system as part of the optional Driving Assist. A 3D visualisation of the surrounding area displays traffic situations and possible interventions by the assistance systems.

To top off the exceptional offering, the new BMW 5 Series range offers the standard-fitted BMW Operating System 7. The intuitive system opens up a host of potential new applications and connectivity options, as well as extended personalisation.

The updated Five Series gets the option of rear-wheel steering which offers a tighter turning circle in low-speed manoeuvring along with more high-speed stability.

The local line-up consists of the four-cylinder and rear-wheel-drive 520d and 530i, and the V8-engined and all-wheel-drive M550i xDrive and M5 Competition. New 48V mild hybrid technology on the four-cylinder engines improves fuel efficiency and boosts power.

Power ratings are 520d (140kW/400Nm), 530i (185kW/350Nm), and M550i (390kW/750Nm). The engine in the M5 Competition has been carried over from before and the 4.4l twin-turbocharged V8 petrol is a high-performance slugger with 460kW and 750Nm.

Prices

BMW 520d — R930,200

BMW 530i — R938,342

BMW M550i xDrive — R1,432,238

BMW M5 Competition — R2,207,824