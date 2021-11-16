Charm comes standard in updated Fiat 500

The first Fiat 500 (Cinquecento in Italian) was one of the original purpose-designed city cars. Just 2.97m long and powered by a 479cc rear-mounted two-cylinder engine, the tiny rear-engined four-seater built from 1957 to 1975 was an affordable urban commuter for the masses, which along the way happened to garner something of a cult following for its puppy-cute design.

In 2007 Fiat launched the new-generation 500, and though the engine was moved to the front and things became a lot more hi-tech, the diminutive Italian car still has more in common with its predecessor than new-generation Beetles or Minis have with their own forebears.

Rather than just being a bloated car in a retro-chic skin, the 500 remains a pipsqueak with a length of just 3.54m, which seems hardly large enough to accommodate its seven airbags. It’s the smallest car on SA roads, and makes an Opel Corsa seem like a veritable giant in comparison.

It has a pipsqueak of an engine too: an 875cc TwinAir unit with just two cylinders like its granddaddy, though a turbocharger gives it a much more usable 63kW than the pedestrian 9.6kW of its progenitor.

It’s a surprisingly peppy performer, scooting through suburbs with the verve of a kitten chasing a ball of wool, or 0-100km/h in 11 seconds to be precise. There’s some turbo lag but this isn’t problematic in the manual Fiat 500 Sport model with some clutch-throttle gymnastics — unlike the Fiat 500 Dolcevita model which has an automated manual transmission.

Moreover, the car is perky enough to escape city limits. It makes a relatively easy-going open road cruiser with a 173km/h top speed that ensures it needn’t be bullied out of the fast lane.