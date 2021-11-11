Creative Rides set to hold big classic car auction in December

A large private collection of classic cars along with other collectibles from all over the country will go under the hammer at Creative Rides in Bryanston on December 4 at 11am.

The eclectic collection of cars to be sold off covers the entire 20th century and Kevin Derrick, CEO of Creative Rides, says: “The batch of 100-odd collectibles includes coveted SA originals such as a Ford Capri Perana V8, a Ford Fairmont GT, a Chevrolet Firenza Can-Am clone, various Chrysler Valiants including Chargers, and an Alfa Romeo GTV 3.0l among the tantalising list.”

When Motor News visited Creative Rides, on the floor were some seriously tasty machines, including an original Ford Mustang Mach 1 and a 15-window VW bus, a few resto-modded Chevrolet Impalas, more classic Benzes and a Jaguar S-Type from 1963.

For those who seek more modest classics, we also spotted the Pininfarina-styled Peugeot 404 station wagon, a Ford Sierra 3.0 RS and Ford Escort 1600s.

“Some of the cars have a reserve price while others not, while only a few people have had the privilege of seeing some of the collection in the flesh,” added Derrick.

We asked Derrick, himself a collector of cars including a resto-mod 1963 Corvette C2, how to spot a classic. “If it has two doors, a racing pedigree and perhaps painted red, it's going to be a classic.”