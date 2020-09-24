Five homegrown heroes that became famous

SA’s motor industry has produced its fair share of cars that are unique to this country, some of which have gone on to achieve iconic status, motor racing glory, or both.

Some of these bespoke vehicles have become sought-after classics that are revered around the globe, and in celebration of Heritage Month we take a nostalgic look at five of these homegrown heroes:

Alfa Romeo GTV6 3.0

Back in the day, “what wins on Sunday sells on Monday” was more than just a marketing line and motor companies invested heavily in producing race-winning cars.

In 1983 the GTV6 3.0 was spawned as Alfa Romeo’s weapon for Group 1 racing. Built at Alfa’s plant in Brits, the GTV 2.5 was a sleek-bodied two-door fastback coupé penned by Italdesign’s Giorgetto Giugiaro, but the car was no match for the dominant BMW 535i on track. So they replaced the 2.5 V6 engine with a more powerful 3.0 V6 which upped the top speed to 224km/h and the car achieved instant racing success, winning on its debut outing.

Racing homologation rules required Alfa to built at least 200 road-legal units, and these Italian beauties all featured a custom lightweight bonnet with a V-shaped air duct and distinctive Compomotive alloy wheels.