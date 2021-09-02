Isuzu’s new D-Max AT35 on show at UK expo

Fans of the Isuzu D-Max AT35 will be happy to know that an updated version appeared at the 2021 Commercial Vehicle Show in the UK.

The new AT35 is a wide-bodied version of the standard double-cab, designed for mind-blowing off-road brilliance thanks to a jacked-up 1,988mm suspension and ground clearance of 268mm.

Once more it’s the creation of Arctic Trucks, which for years has been re-engineering four-wheel drives for lifestyle or professional purposes.

The new AT35 also has a strengthened chassis, Bilstein Performance Suspension and an All-Terrain Wheel and 35-inch rubber. Like its predecessor the latest AT35 will be based on the luxurious top-tier model. The pre-production model also features bespoke Arctic Truck-branded headrests, floor mats, sill covers and a leather interior.

Based on the new and innovated D-Max it also takes features such as traffic sign recognition, automatic windscreen wipers and emergency lane keeping, a 22.8cm touchscreen interface with Bluetooth connectivity, Android Auto and Apply CarPlay, rear camera, parking sensors and dual zone climate control out on adventures. In addition, there are a range of advanced driver assist systems including cruise control, forward collision warning and autonomous emergency braking.

“Our partnership with Isuzu stretches back years. During that time, we have had several versions of the Isuzu D-Max AT35, however, this is the best yet,” says Peter Smith, Arctic Trucks UK MD.

The new AT35 goes on sale in the UK early in 2022 and all elements of each D-Max AT35 build are undertaken by Isuzu and Arctic Trucks technicians to ensure showroom quality, adherence to all relevant vehicle-type approvals and full alignment with Isuzu’s warranties.

Isuzu SA is yet to confirm whether the AT35 will be included in the new Isuzu D-Max line-up, which is expected to launch in this market early in 2022.