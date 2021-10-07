Life / Books Femme noir: righteous, furious feminist thrillers The genre is gaining impetus, epitomised in three new female-first novels B L Premium

Dark art

In The Artist Vanishes by SA novelist Terry Westby-Nunn, experimental artist Sophie Tugiers has been missing for years, possibly murdered — or is she in hiding? What she did to earn her fate is unravelled through two different lenses: her own, in the past, and the current-day narration of alcoholic documentary filmmaker James Dempster. A strange coincidence causes Dempster to occupy Sophie’s previous flat, and he feels compelled to investigate the circumstances of her disappearance as a means to regaining professional and family respect...