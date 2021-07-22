Mazda SA publishes the prices of its BT-50 bakkies

Mazda’s BT-50 is on sale in SA. The third generation of the bakkie is available as a double-cab chassis in three specifications — Active, Dynamic and Individual.

Active features a new 110kW/350Nm 1.9l diesel engine paired with either an automatic or manual gearbox, while the Dynamic and Individual models wield a new 140kW/450Nm 3.0l engine with a six-speed automatic transmission. If you want a 4x4 drivetrain you’ll have to settle for the range-topping Individual; the others make do with 4x2.

This is the first product of the merger between Japanese brands Mazda and Isuzu to land in SA. The car features Mazda’s Kodo Soul of Design and it’s powered by Isuzu engines.

A prominent grille with vertical fog bezels, flanked by slit headlamps with daytime running lights makes for a recognisably Mazda face. In Active specification it rides on 17-inch wheels while the other models get 18-inch wheels. They are rated to lug payloads of more than one tonne.