LOCAL LAUNCH
Mazda SA publishes the prices of its BT-50 bakkies
Four-model range takes on Hilux and Ranger in premium double-cab segment
Mazda’s BT-50 is on sale in SA. The third generation of the bakkie is available as a double-cab chassis in three specifications — Active, Dynamic and Individual.
Active features a new 110kW/350Nm 1.9l diesel engine paired with either an automatic or manual gearbox, while the Dynamic and Individual models wield a new 140kW/450Nm 3.0l engine with a six-speed automatic transmission. If you want a 4x4 drivetrain you’ll have to settle for the range-topping Individual; the others make do with 4x2.
This is the first product of the merger between Japanese brands Mazda and Isuzu to land in SA. The car features Mazda’s Kodo Soul of Design and it’s powered by Isuzu engines.
A prominent grille with vertical fog bezels, flanked by slit headlamps with daytime running lights makes for a recognisably Mazda face. In Active specification it rides on 17-inch wheels while the other models get 18-inch wheels. They are rated to lug payloads of more than one tonne.
Mazda has crafted the cabin with what it calls a human-centric design, reflecting both luxury and toughness, with premium materials and a 10.6cm driver’s information display.
Features include rain-sensing windscreen wipers, a 22.8cm touchscreen infotainment system, and smartphone connectivity through Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. A six-speaker surround-sound system is standard in the Active model, while the Dynamic and Individual models get eight speakers. There’s also a reverse camera, parking sensors, keyless entry, and seven airbags.
Safety features which earned it a five-star Australasian New Car Assessment Programme (ANCAP) includes ABS brakes, stability control, hill-launch assist, hill-descent control, roll-over mitigation and trailer-sway mitigation.
The BT-50 comes standard with a three-year/unlimited kilometre warranty and service plan including roadside assistance.
Pricing
1.9 Active manual: R611,900
1.9 Active automatic: R647,900
3.0 Dynamic automatic: R759,400
3.0 Individual 4x4 automatic: R794,400
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.