Kia Sportage to bow out with limited edition GT-Line model

Kia SA has introduced a limited-edition Sportage GT-Line boasting a raft of standard features and sporty styling enhancements.

The Sportage is Kia’s best-selling model globally and the range-topping GT-Line derivative offers a distinguished last hurrah before the fifth-generation model debuts next year, says Stephen Crosse, Kia SA sales and marketing director.

Setting the GT-Line model apart from the rest of the SUV range are distinctive LED combination lamps front and rear, dual exhaust outlets in chrome trim, model-specific skid plates and striking 19-inch alloy wheels.

Inside, the GT-Line boasts smart two-tone, diamond-patterned and perforated artificial leather trim on the seats, a glossy finish on the centre console, a GT-Line-specific flat-bottomed steering wheel and a colour instrument cluster.

These features are in addition to standard items such as smart entry with push-button start, dual-zone automatic climate control, an eight-inch HD touchscreen infotainment with Apple Carplay and Android Auto, electrically adjustable front seats, Bi-LED headlights with an auto-on/off function, powered tailgate, panoramic sunroof, wireless smartphone charging and cruise control.