Kia Sportage to bow out with limited edition GT-Line model
Kia’s best-selling model globally offers a last hurrah before the fifth-generation model debuts in 2022
Kia SA has introduced a limited-edition Sportage GT-Line boasting a raft of standard features and sporty styling enhancements.
The Sportage is Kia’s best-selling model globally and the range-topping GT-Line derivative offers a distinguished last hurrah before the fifth-generation model debuts next year, says Stephen Crosse, Kia SA sales and marketing director.
Setting the GT-Line model apart from the rest of the SUV range are distinctive LED combination lamps front and rear, dual exhaust outlets in chrome trim, model-specific skid plates and striking 19-inch alloy wheels.
Inside, the GT-Line boasts smart two-tone, diamond-patterned and perforated artificial leather trim on the seats, a glossy finish on the centre console, a GT-Line-specific flat-bottomed steering wheel and a colour instrument cluster.
These features are in addition to standard items such as smart entry with push-button start, dual-zone automatic climate control, an eight-inch HD touchscreen infotainment with Apple Carplay and Android Auto, electrically adjustable front seats, Bi-LED headlights with an auto-on/off function, powered tailgate, panoramic sunroof, wireless smartphone charging and cruise control.
Standard safety fare comprises ABS brakes, six airbags, stability control, a rear-view parking camera and hill-start assist.
The all-wheel drive Sportage GT-Line is powered by a 1.6l T-GDi turbocharged petrol engine with outputs of 130kW and 265Nm, powering all four wheels via a seven-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission. Kia quotes a 0-100 km/h time of 9.1 seconds.
The limited-edition vehicle retails for R649,995, which includes a five-year/unlimited distance warranty inclusive of roadside assistance, as well as a five-year/ 90,000km service plan.
The Sportage has sold more than 5-million units globally in 28 years and the current, fourth-generation Sportage debuted locally in 2016.
