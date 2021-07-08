Life / Motoring

NEW MODEL

Kia announces technical specs of new Sportage

The big news is the availability of hybrid and plug-in hybrid models for the family SUV

08 July 2021 - 05:03 Phuti Mpyane
Kia’s new Sportage to get a raft of technological enhancements and new engines. Picture: SUPPLIED
Kia’s new Sportage to get a raft of technological enhancements and new engines. Picture: SUPPLIED

The fifth-generation Kia Sportage which recently made its global debut brings with it a wealth of tech upgrades to enhance ride quality and terrain handling.

Apart from interior upgrades that include a curved 30.4cm slim touchscreen display, over-the-air software updates and more integrated into its 2,755mm long cabin, it’ll also be fitted with a terrain mode selector for conditions ranging from Snow, Mud, Sand, Comfort, Eco, Sport or Smart subsettings.

It rides on a new chassis fitted with MacPherson struts at the front complemented by a four-link type rear set-up and electric control suspension with active damping.

It will launch with a four-cylinder 1.6l TGDI turbo petrol engine with outputs of 132kW and 265Nm of torque, and a 2.0l diesel with a variable geometry turbocharger, wielding 137kW and 416Nm.

The petrol engine can be paired to a seven-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission or a six-speed manual transmission while the diesel is managed by an eight-speed automatic.

Hybrid (HEV) and plug-in hybrid (PHEV) models will also be introduced.

Passive and active safety measures include multiple airbags, forward collision-avoidance assist with emergency braking, and blind-spot collision-avoidance assist. There’s also highway driving assist  that autonomously maintains a set distance and speed from the vehicle ahead. Remote smart parking assist helps the driver to remotely park or exit a parking spot from outside the vehicle.

“With the all-new Sportage, we didn’t simply want to take one step forward but instead move on to a different level in the SUV class,” said Karim Habib, Senior Vice-President and Head of Global Design Centre.

The new Kia Sportage goes to market later this year, and Kia SA is yet to make a decision whether to sell the new SUV in SA. 

New Kia Sportage unwrapped with futuristic design

More daring, emotional styling will influence all future cars from the Korean firm
4 weeks ago

Peugeot 3008 gets a stylish new midlife vibe

A facelift and tech updates enhance the French SUV’s appeal
2 months ago

CX-5 is still Mazda’s sensible SUV choice

Though newer CX-30 steals the styling limelight, the older CX-5 is a more family-friendly vehicle
3 weeks ago
