Companies / Retail & Consumer Massmart gets a step closer to OneCart acquisition There has been an exponential rise in e-commerce since the Covid-19 pandemic struck, forcing retailers to be agile in boosting sales

Massmart, owner of Game and Builders, has reached an agreement to buy 87.5% of privately owned grocery delivery company OneCart, it said in a Sens announcement on Wednesday.

Massmart wants to beef up its e-commerce offering, and OneCart, which delivers goods to consumers from multiple stores, including Pick n Pay and Woolworths...