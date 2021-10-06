Massmart gets a step closer to OneCart acquisition
There has been an exponential rise in e-commerce since the Covid-19 pandemic struck, forcing retailers to be agile in boosting sales
Massmart, owner of Game and Builders, has reached an agreement to buy 87.5% of privately owned grocery delivery company OneCart, it said in a Sens announcement on Wednesday.
Massmart wants to beef up its e-commerce offering, and OneCart, which delivers goods to consumers from multiple stores, including Pick n Pay and Woolworths...
