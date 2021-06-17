CX-5 is still Mazda’s sensible SUV choice

With the SUV and crossover craze in full swing, carmakers are bringing out new models to fill ever new niches. Sometimes these vehicles straddle segments and create confusion in a brand’s line-up, an example being Mazda’s new CX-30.

In terms of size it slots between the brand’s smaller CX-3 and the larger CX-5, but it’s priced almost on par with the latter vehicle. It is smaller but sleeker than the CX-5 and they’re mechanically identical.

Which to choose? Making a call whether to go for the older CX-5 or newer CX-30 comes down to style versus practicality, in similar vein to buyers choosing between a BMW X5 or X6.

Those with larger families and active lifestyles will prefer the CX-5 for its extra boot space, superior legroom and better ride quality.

The CX-30 we road tested a couple of months ago placed more emphasis on zippy handling and had a rather harsh ride on rougher surfaces, whereas the CX-5 we tested more recently wafts more smoothly, feeling less jittery over bumpy roads.

Its handling on the limits is perhaps not as sharp as its smaller cousin, but the CX-5 takes corners very neatly, without any wallowing.

On test here is the Mazda CX-5 Carbon Edition, a recently introduced model priced at R565,800. It’s the top two-wheel drive version in the CX-5 line-up and is stacked with more knick-knacks than the lesser Active and Dynamic derivatives, including a head-up display, powered tailgate, navigation and a fancier 10-speaker Bose sound system.

Along with the six airbags, ABS brakes and stability control that comes standard in every CX-5, the Carbon Edition also lays on a whole gamut of driving aids including lane-keeping assist, blind spot monitoring, adaptive LED headlamps and front and rear parking sensors.

It’s been spruced up with gloss black side mirrors and 19-inch black alloy wheels as per the modern darkening-up trend, giving it a more sporting and purposeful vibe. There’s a choice of six exterior colours: Snowflake White Pearl, Sonic Silver, Machine Grey, Soul Red Crystal, Polymetal Grey and Jet Black.

Inside, the Carbon Edition treatment includes black film on the dashboard and door panels, and red stitching on the steering wheel, gear lever and knee pads. The seats (with electric adjustment for the driver and front passenger) are upholstered in an attractive leather-suede combination and also get red stitching. It’s a styling package that subtly adds some flair to the CX-5’s otherwise monochromatic interior.

The car has all the requisite connectivity via Bluetooth and USB ports. The infotainment can be operated by a knob between the front seats or a dashboard-mounted touchscreen, but the latter can only be used when the car’s stationary (apparently using a physical controller is less distracting than jabbing icons).