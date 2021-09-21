Life / Motoring

Jump-start your car in a flash with PowerVault

Portable power bank can revive just about any vehicle and also charges laptops, mini-fridges, smartphones and the like

21 September 2021 - 13:16 Motor News Reporter
The PowerVault can jump-start just about any vehicles and charges a multitude of electronic devices. Photo: SUPPLIED
The PowerVault can jump-start just about any vehicles and charges a multitude of electronic devices. Photo: SUPPLIED

With many people planning a getaway this long weekend, a PowerVault could be a handy item.

The hand-held power bank, which weighs 600g and fits inside a typical vehicle cubby hole, is said to be powerful enough to jump-start just about any vehicle or motorcycle.

Paired with several adapters it can also charge laptops, mini-fridges, compressors and other accessories, while integrated USB and auxiliary ports means you can charge smartphones and more. It also doubles as an LED torch, with emergency flashing modes, and provides illumination for more than 24 hours.

The PowerVault can be charged with a 220V mains charger, a 12V car cigarette/charger point or a USB port.  

The device has a built-in equalising charge with an over-charge, over-discharge and short-circuit protection system.

The PowerVault 16,500mAh power bank jump-starter costs R2,950 and comes with a one-year warranty.

A list of dealers is available at www.powervault.co.za.

