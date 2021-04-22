Defending the faith: new Landy excels on rough turf

The best moment of driving the Defender came on a bumpy access road to my regular mountain biking park.

With potholes nearly deep enough to play hide-and-seek in, combined with horridly tall speed humps, driving that battle-scarred old road usually requires a steely constitution. Riding a mountain bike seems almost relaxing by comparison.

On this particular day, the one-tonner bakkie in front of me was having a really hard time of it, bouncing along that road like a pogo stick even at the crawling pace the driver was prudently maintaining.

Seeing I could go faster, he waved me past, and quickly became a shrinking dot in my rear-view mirror as the Landy, with its air suspension and high-profile tyres, wafted almost leisurely over that broken road.

Cynics may accuse the new-generation Defender of having sold its soul by becoming too modern and digitised, and perhaps they’re right. But it’s an impressively capable all-terrain vehicle that excels on bad roads.

Apart from a smooth ride that irons out craters, it has offroad ability that does justice to its rough 'n tough Defender progenitor even though independent suspension has replaced the live axles of its ancient predecessor, and the old body-on-frame has given way to a unibody design.

A jaunt through the 4x4 test circuit at Gerotek proved as much, and with its all-wheel drive system, diff locks, low range transfer case and elevated ground clearance, the new Defender doddled through the tough course without batting a metaphorical eyelid.

The numbers are impressive with 500mm of axle articulation, 291mm of ground clearance with the air suspension at its maximum height and a 900mm wading depth.

Engaging its off road tricks is user friendly. The different modes — including rock crawl, grass/gravel/snow, and sand — are accessed by touching a button or icon in a hi-tech digital interface, instead of the notchy levers that needed manhandling in the original Defender.

Video cameras project the offroad surroundings onto the dashboard screen, helping to prevent a costly encounter with a hidden rock or tree stump. Though purists might scoff that this vehicle’s a far cry from its workhorse roots, modern technology has both improved the Defender’s terrain-taming ability and made it more accessible to the average driver.