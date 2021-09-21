Companies / Telecoms & Technology Telkom gains R3bn in value as shares soar on plan to list tower business Decision on Swiftnet expected by March B L Premium

Shares in Telkom surged on Tuesday, adding more than R3bn to its market value, after the group announced a multibillion-rand plan to list part of its property business in a move meant to unlock value from a portfolio of assets it says is not fully reflected in its share price.

The partially state-owned telecoms operator has been working on a plan to release billions of rand trapped in its sprawling structure, which includes properties, masts and towers, IT company Business Connexion and internet fibre operator Openserve...