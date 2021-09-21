Telkom gains R3bn in value as shares soar on plan to list tower business
Decision on Swiftnet expected by March
21 September 2021 - 13:41
UPDATED 21 September 2021 - 22:52
Shares in Telkom surged on Tuesday, adding more than R3bn to its market value, after the group announced a multibillion-rand plan to list part of its property business in a move meant to unlock value from a portfolio of assets it says is not fully reflected in its share price.
The partially state-owned telecoms operator has been working on a plan to release billions of rand trapped in its sprawling structure, which includes properties, masts and towers, IT company Business Connexion and internet fibre operator Openserve...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now