Citroën C3 is more than an urban fashionista hatch

Visually, I don’t think there’s anything else in the class quite like the new Citroën C3 hatch. It is not subtle thanks to a stack of large and squinty lights you will notice in a crowd. A recent update stylistically aligned it to its larger C3 Aircross and C5 Aircross cousins.

While its brethren are perched on higher suspensions for family-focused applications that may include off-road travel, the C3 is designed to latch on to a younger, more vibrantly fashion-conscious urban customer.

Citroën plays visual tricks with the design because the C3 actually has a lofty driving position like a squat little crossover instead of a traditional hatch, and there are oodles of space front and back, and a 300l boot.

The C3 hatch is also emblematic of the company’s soft but hardy seat material choice, digital layout and ergonomic brilliance. The ease of finding the best driving position and its light operation keeps driving fatigue at bay but there is no quirky feature. The equipment is all conventionally laid out, but the interior styling is a bit dull, which will disappoint true friends of the brand.

Among many of the C3’s rivals are group cousins the Peugeot 208 and Opel Corsa, the latter recently having being a subject of a Motor News road test. I was concerned they would feel similar as they are virtually twinned and share a turbocharged 1.2l three-cylinder motor, a six-speed automatic transmission and are built atop a similar chassis.

The 1.2T Shine test unit has smaller outputs of 81kW and 205Nm vs the Corsa’s 96kW and 230Nm.