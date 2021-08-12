Hyundai i20 has the edge to challenge segment doyens

Judged on its monthly sales figures, it’s fair to say that anyone looking for an average family hatchback defaults to the Volkswagen Polo, such is its popularity.

It's got the looks, practicality and comes with plenty of equipment at a competitive price but maybe with new i20, Hyundai finally has a convincing reply to the indomitable German range.

This Korean hatchback kicks off with a shapely design accentuated by a contrasting black roof and large, elaborately designed tail lamps connected by a red strip.

The adventurous styling continues in front with a wide mesh grille with seamless integration to headlights that cut deep inside the front wheel arches. It's a car that has a look of rally motorsport menace.

If you wish for good space then the i20 wheelbase of 2,580mm and 1,505m height provides for a capacious cabin. My 1.0T Fluid top range test model had most of its convenience systems crammed inside a touchscreen display and it’s a neat and ergonomically sound place to be on standard fitment faux leather-covered seats.

Most people will be able to find a comfortable sitting position in the i20 front and back thanks to well thought-out spatial planning but the car’s thick windscreen A-pillars can obscure your side view at junctions, so be wary of this. Rear visibility is good enough and the boot fitted a fair amount of luggage.

The equipment and connectivity list is up there with the best and includes wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, and multifunction steering wheel.