Road Test
Hyundai i20 has the edge to challenge segment doyens
It’s a well-built and affordable hatch with enough specification and charisma, says Phuti Mpyane
Judged on its monthly sales figures, it’s fair to say that anyone looking for an average family hatchback defaults to the Volkswagen Polo, such is its popularity.
It's got the looks, practicality and comes with plenty of equipment at a competitive price but maybe with new i20, Hyundai finally has a convincing reply to the indomitable German range.
This Korean hatchback kicks off with a shapely design accentuated by a contrasting black roof and large, elaborately designed tail lamps connected by a red strip.
The adventurous styling continues in front with a wide mesh grille with seamless integration to headlights that cut deep inside the front wheel arches. It's a car that has a look of rally motorsport menace.
If you wish for good space then the i20 wheelbase of 2,580mm and 1,505m height provides for a capacious cabin. My 1.0T Fluid top range test model had most of its convenience systems crammed inside a touchscreen display and it’s a neat and ergonomically sound place to be on standard fitment faux leather-covered seats.
Most people will be able to find a comfortable sitting position in the i20 front and back thanks to well thought-out spatial planning but the car’s thick windscreen A-pillars can obscure your side view at junctions, so be wary of this. Rear visibility is good enough and the boot fitted a fair amount of luggage.
The equipment and connectivity list is up there with the best and includes wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, and multifunction steering wheel.
The i20 is available with a trio of engines: normally aspirated 1.2l and 1.4l units, and my test car’s 1.0T — the most powerful of the line-up. This means a turbocharged three-cylinder engine with 90kW and 172Nm mated to a seven-speed automatic transmission.
Performance isn’t hot but the triple motor is a fine little workhorse that’s good for a 9.7 second 0-100km/h sprint and a top speed of 190km/h, performance that is on par with the segment leaders.
It’s got plucky handling prowess too when you are being playful, possibly even better than its more celebrated foe. How it turns in keenly with little body roll when at full tilt is a sign of suspension gurus at work despite not having stability control.
Driving it in a more civilised manner rewards with good cabin insulation, an easy-going gait and peppy overtaking agility. Hopefully, you’d also want good fuel-eating habits but alas, it returned 9.0l/100km, which is quite a margin from the manufacturer’s rating of 6.5l/100km.
Despite these blemishes this 1.0T Fluid model undercuts its Volkswagen Polo 1.0TSI Highline auto and Ford Fiesta 1.0T Titanium auto peers by thousands of rands, and it’s more powerful.
There’s also the prospect of having it in cheaper manual guise to save even more but the auto is the one you’ll actually want for ease of daily usage.
Over the years Hyundai has been making the i20 on the premise of its being a good alternative to the segment leaders and no iteration has come close to beating its rivals as this current generation.
Only time and sales figures will tell whether consumers find it as attractive and exciting as I do right now.
Tech Specs
ENGINE
Type: Three-cylinder petrol turbo
Capacity: 1.0l
Power: 90kW
Torque: 172Nm
TRANSMISSION
Type: Seven-speed Auto
DRIVETRAIN
Type: Front-wheel drive
PERFORMANCE
Top speed: 190km/h
0-100km/h: 9.7 seconds
Fuel Consumption: 6.5l/100km (claimed), 9.0l/100km (as tested)
Emissions: 126g/km
STANDARD FEATURES
ABS brakes, six airbags, air conditioning, daytime driving running lights, camera for park distance control rear, cruise control, auto on/off lights, front fog lights, electric folding mirrors, multifunction steering wheel, artificial leather upholstery, USB port front and rear, Bluetooth connectivity
COST OF OWNERSHIP
Warranty: Seven years/200,000km
Service plan: Four years/60,000km
Price: R355,900
Lease*: R7,656 per month
* at 10% interest over 60 months no deposit
Hyundai i20 1.0T Fluid
WE LIKE:
Looks, build quality, engine, handling
WE DISLIKE:
It’s a little thirsty
VERDICT:
A real VW Polo challenger
MOTOR NEWS
star rating
*****Design
****Performance
***Economy
****Ride
**** Handling
***Safety
****Value For Money
****Overall
Competition
Citroën C3 1.2 Shine, 81kW/205Nm — R324,900
Ford Fiesta 1.0T, 74kW/170Nm — R383,800
Kia Rio 1.4 Tec Auto, 73kW/135Nm — R364,995
Mazda2 1.5 Hazumi, 85kW/148Nm — R368,900
Opel Corsa 1.2T Elegance, 96kW/230Nm — R386,900
Peugeot 208 1.2T Allure auto, 96kW/230Nm — R379,900
VW Polo 1.0 TSI Highline Auto, 85kW/200Nm — R376,700
