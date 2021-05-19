Revitalised Citroën C3 hits SA streets

As far as Citroën is concerned, buyers in the B-segment need to be more colourful. With this in mind the facelifted C3 hatchback now on sale in SA comes in six exterior colours, the most distinct being a cherry red and a bright turquoise, and you can also choose contrasting black or white roof colours.

The new C3 also boasts re-energised styling that its maker hopes will help put it into contention in the hard-fought family hatchback segment where rivals such as the Volkswagen Polo, Ford Fiesta, Hyundai i20 and Opel Corsa, among others, are staking their claim.

But anyone remotely interested will be lured by the C3’s looks. It is quite likely the most interesting looking of the latest debutants with its redesigned grille and famous chrome chevrons now extending outwards into a rearranged and hectic stack of headlights. It has more of an SUV look than a traditional hatchback.

Opt for the headlining C3 1.2 Pure Tech Shine model and it flaunts the eccentric French design language through new scratch-proof Airbumps found on its doors and fog lamp housings with white surrounds.

It’s fairly spacious too with a 2,540mm wheelbase fit for four passengers and 300l of boot space. The interior invokes the larger C3 Aircross and C5 Aircross models with décor and organisation, while upgrades include a flat-bottom steering wheel for easier access, improved noise-cancellation, a driver attention warning system that monitors erratic steering inputs, and coffee break alert that gives two-hour alerts.