New Grand i10 is another Hyundai hit

The Grand i10 had big shoes to fill when it replaced the popular Getz in 2014, but it’s gone on to become the Korean firm’s bestselling model in SA.

The India-built compact Hyundai is exported to 87 countries and has sold more than 1.15-million units in its first two generations, with 49,252 of those sales in SA.

The car is a step up from the tiny Atos hatch in Hyundai’s model range, and the third generation Grand i10 has arrived in SA to compete against rivals such as the Ford Figo, VW Polo Vivo and Kia Picanto, to mention a few.

So how does it stack up in this highly competitive segment?

The audio system’s touchscreen is a tad undersized but it has all the modern functionality including Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, and the brisk Bluetooth pairing with my phone took place in what seemed like record time. The car has two USB ports in the dash, to prevent bickering over who gets to charge their phone.

Ergonomically the Grand i10 is a mostly user-friendly experience with a simple and tidy interface. There are very few buttons on the dashboard and steering wheel, causing minimal distraction for the driver.

One blot is that the steering doesn’t have reach adjustment, though it can be set to different heights to cater for different-sized drivers.

The range-topping Fluid grade has leather-look seats that create a smart feel inside the cabin, and they’re unusually wide and comfortable for a budget car. The plastic on the dashboard isn’t soft-touch but it’s nicely textured, and the cabin’s dark theme is subtly dazzled up with red accents on the seats and air vents.

Rear seating space is impressively roomy for such a small car, and tall adults have plenty of leg and head room. Back seat passengers are also well taken care of with their own adjustable air vents.