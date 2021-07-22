Ford kicks up a limited storm for its Ranger

Ford SA is prolific at churning out variants of its Ranger bakkies. Despite 44 options available and the next generation of its one-tonner just around the corner, it is also about to launch the Stormtrak.

To be sold in limited numbers, it fits between the Wildtrak and the Raptor in the locally built range.

It has distinctive styling features, including four colour options: Lucid Red, Sea Grey, Frozen White and Blue Lightning, along with black roof rails, 18-inch alloy wheels finished in gloss black, a black mesh front grille with red inserts like the Ranger Thunder, and custom black decals on the bonnet, doors and rear tailgate.

On the inside, there is leather seat trim with red stitching, and a soft-touch dashboard, steering wheel and gear lever. The cabin is also perked up with Stormtrak logos and illuminated scuff plates.

Standard features include the Sync 3 infotainment system with navigation, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, and the usual caboodle of high-end features such as climate control, electric windows, and a multifunction steering wheel. It also connects to the FordPass app that allows for remote access of numerous vehicle features from a smartphone, including scheduled starts to cool or heat the cabin.