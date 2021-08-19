Life / Books BOOK REVIEW: A tale of self-exile that hits home hard Karen Jennings’ Booker Prize-nominated novel is powerful and spellbinding BL PREMIUM

Headlines from Africa have long been dominated by autocracy, oppression and corruption under the rule of big men who overstay their welcome.

The history, culture, language and stability of the continent’s 54 countries vary widely, but what they do have in common is that their borders were created by the colonisers of the late 19th and early 20th centuries, erasing indigenous forms of governing and impeding democratic and social progress. Elections are often bitter battles for state power and patronage, and a few powerful individuals determine the destiny of the many...