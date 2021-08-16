New Cars
Bentley Flying Spur gets Mulliner treatment
Luxury sedan is zooshed up with bespoke features and three engine options
British aristocratic brand Bentley unveiled its new Flying Spur Mulliner at the Monterey Car Week, held from August 5-15 in California, US.
The Flying Spur, which became the pinnacle car in Bentley’s line-up after the Mulsanne was discontinued, is touched up with bespoke Mulliner details and available with a trio of petrol engines.
Mulliner is Bentley’s personal commissioning division for Bentley’s most discerning customers.
The Flying Spur features a distinct double diamond front grille with chrome on the lower grille that matches Mulliner-branded wing vents and satin silver painted mirror caps. It wafts on 22-inch wheels with self-levelling wheel caps that remain upright as the wheels rotate. The iconic Bentley Flying B is electronically deployed and illuminated.
Beyond the Mulliner-illuminated treadplates is a handcrafted, sumptuously trimmed cockpit with tritone colour split, a diamond-milled finish centre console, deep-pile carpets, accent colour piping and unique Mulliner embroidery.
Customers can design the living quarters to individual tastes through varied combinations but Bentley says special attention should be paid to a new Ascot combination of Imperial Blue leather on the instrument panel, door trims and headlining, and a Camel tan leather with white micro-piping on the quilted seats.
Analogue craftsmanship meets digitisation inside the Flying Spur through an LED driver’s instrument panel with stylish and exclusive Mulliner graphics, sports pedals, heated duotone three-spoke steering wheel and panoramic sunroof.
Electrically operated picnic tables with veneered surfaces are mounted to the rear of the front seats. Flying Spur Mulliner customers also receive Mulliner leather-bound keys that match any three-colour cabin configuration of individual cars.
The car is available with a choice of three engines: a twin-turbo 4.0 V8, twin-turbo 6.0 W12, and a 3.0 V6 Hybrid. In this latter guise the Flying Spur is a more ecoconscious behemoth that accelerates from 0-100 km/h in 4.3 seconds with a top speed of 285km/h.
The W12 has figures of 0-100 km/h in 3.8 seconds and a 333km/h top speed, while the V8 takes 4.1 seconds to 100km/h and runs out of steam at 318km/h.
This latest model makes it three options with bespoke Mulliner touches after the Continental GT and Continental GT Convertible Mulliner.
Bentley SA is taking orders for the Flying Spur Mulliner and pricing depends on specification.
