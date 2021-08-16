Bentley Flying Spur gets Mulliner treatment

British aristocratic brand Bentley unveiled its new Flying Spur Mulliner at the Monterey Car Week, held from August 5-15 in California, US.

The Flying Spur, which became the pinnacle car in Bentley’s line-up after the Mulsanne was discontinued, is touched up with bespoke Mulliner details and available with a trio of petrol engines.

Mulliner is Bentley’s personal commissioning division for Bentley’s most discerning customers.

The Flying Spur features a distinct double diamond front grille with chrome on the lower grille that matches Mulliner-branded wing vents and satin silver painted mirror caps. It wafts on 22-inch wheels with self-levelling wheel caps that remain upright as the wheels rotate. The iconic Bentley Flying B is electronically deployed and illuminated.

Beyond the Mulliner-illuminated treadplates is a handcrafted, sumptuously trimmed cockpit with tritone colour split, a diamond-milled finish centre console, deep-pile carpets, accent colour piping and unique Mulliner embroidery.

Customers can design the living quarters to individual tastes through varied combinations but Bentley says special attention should be paid to a new Ascot combination of Imperial Blue leather on the instrument panel, door trims and headlining, and a Camel tan leather with white micro-piping on the quilted seats.

Analogue craftsmanship meets digitisation inside the Flying Spur through an LED driver’s instrument panel with stylish and exclusive Mulliner graphics, sports pedals, heated duotone three-spoke steering wheel and panoramic sunroof.