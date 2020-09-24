Bentley Continental GT Mulliner coupe unveiled at Salon Privé

In February, British brand Bentley showcased a new addition to its Collections portfolio. The latest vintage of the Continental GT Convertible was treated to bespoke touches by Mulliner — the brand’s coach works subdivision — to create the most luxurious member of the Continental GT family.

It has now revealed the coupe version, and the new Continental GT Coupe by Mulliner made its debut at Salon Privé, a Concours d’Elegance held at Bleinheim Palace in the UK.

This tin-roof sibling of the GTC Mulliner enjoyed the oohs and ahhs of collectors alongside the Bentley Mulliner Bacalar, the two-seater Bentley which also made its first public debut.

As with the Mulliner GT Convertible, at the front of the coupe there’s a new silver and black "Double Diamond" matrix grille with matching front fender vents. Satin Silver mirror caps with welcome lamps splash "Mulliner" on the ground and illuminated outer door sills with "Mulliner" welcome passengers into a bespoke interior.

Among the many special features is a unique colour split that’s exclusive to these cars, with a new combination of primary and secondary hide joined by a third colour through a flowing design line. You can have eight different three-colour combinations but “Diamond in Diamond” quilted seats, door trim and rear quarter panels are standard. Bentley says it took almost 400,000 stitches and 18 months to complete the embroidery.