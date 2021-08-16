Power producer dispute with Zim utility awaits arbitration decision
IPPs are a key part of the solution to the country’s dire energy shortages but investor-friendly policies are crucial to secure funding
16 August 2021 - 11:52
In a case that could determine the trajectory of Zimbabwe’s energy future, the country’s leading independent power producer (IPP) has launched international arbitration proceedings against the country’s state-owned utility, to resolve a US dollar payment default that has brought critical national energy projects to a standstill.
Proceedings brought by Pungwe B Power Station, a hydroelectric power scheme, against Zimbabwe Electricity Transmission and Distribution Co (ZETDC) were in mid-June under the dispute resolution service of the International Chamber of Commerce (ICC) in Johannesburg, and a decision is expected soon...
