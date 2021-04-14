NEW MODEL
Bentley convertible gains a flagship Speed model
The new Continental GT Speed drop-top has a 6l engine and active suspension
Bentley Motors has introduced a new Continental GT Speed convertible. Models with the Speed moniker are the pièce de résistance of the brand, delivering better equipment and, of course, more speed.
The sportiest iteration of the Continental convertible is powered by a 6.0l W12 TSI engine with outputs of 485kW and 900Nm. It’s mated to a dual-clutch eight-speed automatic transmission. Acceleration from standstill to 100km/h is claimed to be 3.7 seconds with a top speed of 335km/h.
To contain all that pace is all-wheel steering, an electronic rear differential and the option of fitting carbon ceramic brakes. An adjustable suspension maintains Bentley’s wafting philosophy through a Comfort mode while thumbing a Sport mode stiffens the dampers and recalibrates the standard all-wheel drive system towards a more rear-biased torque split.
The GT Speed convertible also has active suspension to resist body roll and sharpen the cornering skills.
Standout exterior items include Speed sport sills, dark tint on the grille and lower bumper and Speed badging. Customers can also choose from three paint finishes and seven roof colours, including British tweed, black, blue, claret and grey.
The interior features a choice of eight roof liner finishes ranging from New Red to Magnolia while the Continental GT Speed Convertible is fitted with a tailored Z-fold roof that can be deployed or stowed in just 19 seconds with the car travelling at speeds of up to 50km/h. A neck warmer with a chrome centre vane that stretches the full width of the duct is integrated into the heated and vented seats.
Speed badging adorns many places, including on the passenger fascia and the Alcantara-wrapped steering wheel. Customers can also choose from 15 main and 11 secondary hide choices.
Diamond-in-diamond quilting and Speed-embroidered headrests and Piano Black veneer are standard.
There are sports pedals and Speed tread plates fitted as standard, while customers can choose the optional dark tint engine turned aluminium console.
Chris Craft, member of the board for sales and marketing at Bentley Motors, says: “The new Speed is the most driver-focused Continental GT Convertible available and unique in its ability to offer extremely refined, all-season open-top grand touring with the added edge of astonishing performance and dynamism.
The Bentley Continental GT Speed will arrive in SA during the last quarter of 2021 with base prices of R4,945,000 for the coupé and R5,445,000 for the convertible.
