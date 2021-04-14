Bentley convertible gains a flagship Speed model

Bentley Motors has introduced a new Continental GT Speed convertible. Models with the Speed moniker are the pièce de résistance of the brand, delivering better equipment and, of course, more speed.

The sportiest iteration of the Continental convertible is powered by a 6.0l W12 TSI engine with outputs of 485kW and 900Nm. It’s mated to a dual-clutch eight-speed automatic transmission. Acceleration from standstill to 100km/h is claimed to be 3.7 seconds with a top speed of 335km/h.

To contain all that pace is all-wheel steering, an electronic rear differential and the option of fitting carbon ceramic brakes. An adjustable suspension maintains Bentley’s wafting philosophy through a Comfort mode while thumbing a Sport mode stiffens the dampers and recalibrates the standard all-wheel drive system towards a more rear-biased torque split.

The GT Speed convertible also has active suspension to resist body roll and sharpen the cornering skills.

Standout exterior items include Speed sport sills, dark tint on the grille and lower bumper and Speed badging. Customers can also choose from three paint finishes and seven roof colours, including British tweed, black, blue, claret and grey.

The interior features a choice of eight roof liner finishes ranging from New Red to Magnolia while the Continental GT Speed Convertible is fitted with a tailored Z-fold roof that can be deployed or stowed in just 19 seconds with the car travelling at speeds of up to 50km/h. A neck warmer with a chrome centre vane that stretches the full width of the duct is integrated into the heated and vented seats.