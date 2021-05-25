Racy revamp begets the Bentley Bentayga S

To meet growing demand for more athletic, all-terrain behemoths, Bentley has launched the Bentayga S as its sportiest SUV yet.

It isn’t the most powerful Bentayga in the range — that honour still resides with the 467kW, 6.0l, 12-cylinder Speed version — but the S delivers the most engaging drive with Bentley Dynamic Ride active anti-roll control and an enhanced Sports chassis mode fitted. A 15% increase in damping stiffens the chassis and provides a platform for a more dynamic Sport mode, and it rides on unique 22-inch wheels.

Bentley Dynamic Ride is an electric, active roll system that helps the heavy vehicle carve curves better. The torque vectoring by brake system lightly brakes the inside rear wheel at corner entry to sharpen the turn-in.

The Bentayga S also has an edgier look with distinctive black details, including dark-tinted headlamps and tail lamps, and a more sporting soundtrack courtesy of a free-flowing sports exhaust. A larger rear spoiler, black door mirrors and black, split, oval tailpipes complete the visual menace.

To reflect the increased dynamic ability, the luxurious cabin is sported up with unique stitching and colours, Alcantara upholstery and “S” badges.