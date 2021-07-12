Opel to bring back Manta as brand goes all-electric

Opel will revive the Manta coupé as part of its ambition to have a fully electric line up of cars in its main market of Europe by 2028.

In line with a new electrification strategy announced by parent company Stellantis, Opel also said it would enter the world's largest vehicle market, China, as a purely electric brand.

Stellantis — which was formed from a merger between PSA (which owns Opel) and Fiat Chrysler — joins a growing number of carmakers that are heavily investing in electrified cars to meet more stringent anti-pollution laws. This week, the EU is expected to announce even stricter emissions-cutting measures over the next decade, including banning sales of new petrol and diesel cars in the EU by 2035.

“As of 2028, Opel will only offer electric cars in our core market Europe,” said CEO Michael Lohscheller. “The future of the automotive industry is electric — and Opel is part of that. We are on a journey to reinventing Opel and transforming ourselves into a young, green and global brand,” Lohscheller added.