C40 ushers in Volvo's all-electric future

Volvo Cars has announced that by 2030 all its vehicles will be fully electric and available online only.

At the global unveiling of the C40 Recharge as its second electric vehicle (EV) on Tuesday, the Swedish firm said it aims to become a leader in the premium electric market and will focus on developing only electric cars going forward.

Volvo said 50% of its global sales would be EVs by 2025 and the other half hybrid models. All Volvo’s EVs will be available for purchase online only, with bricks-and-mortar dealers remaining open to service vehicles. Volvo also announced that all its future cars will be 100% leather free as part of its sustainability drive.

“I am totally convinced there will be no customers who really want to stay with a petrol engine,” Volvo CEO Håkan Samuelsson. “We are convinced that an electric car is more attractive for customers.”

Driven by stricter emissions rules and looming bans in some countries on fossil fuel vehicles, there is a global move to roll out clean-energy EVs.

In a trend that looks to hasten the demise of internal-combustion engines, Volvo’s move to go battery-powered follows recent announcements by General Motors, Jaguar Land Rover, Ford and Bentley that their model ranges would all be electrified within the next couple of decades.

The new C40 Recharge crossover follows the launch of Volvo’s first fully electric car, the XC40 Recharge, in 2019.

As per a modern trend towards sleeker SUVs, the C40 has an elevated ground clearance with a coupe-like roofline.

It’s powered by twin electric motors — one in the front and one at the rear — fed by a 78kWh battery that can be charged to 80% in 40 minutes.