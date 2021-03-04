NEWS
C40 ushers in Volvo's all-electric future
The battery-powered SUV spearheads a range of purely electric cars from the Swedish firm by 2030
Volvo Cars has announced that by 2030 all its vehicles will be fully electric and available online only.
At the global unveiling of the C40 Recharge as its second electric vehicle (EV) on Tuesday, the Swedish firm said it aims to become a leader in the premium electric market and will focus on developing only electric cars going forward.
Volvo said 50% of its global sales would be EVs by 2025 and the other half hybrid models. All Volvo’s EVs will be available for purchase online only, with bricks-and-mortar dealers remaining open to service vehicles. Volvo also announced that all its future cars will be 100% leather free as part of its sustainability drive.
“I am totally convinced there will be no customers who really want to stay with a petrol engine,” Volvo CEO Håkan Samuelsson. “We are convinced that an electric car is more attractive for customers.”
Driven by stricter emissions rules and looming bans in some countries on fossil fuel vehicles, there is a global move to roll out clean-energy EVs.
In a trend that looks to hasten the demise of internal-combustion engines, Volvo’s move to go battery-powered follows recent announcements by General Motors, Jaguar Land Rover, Ford and Bentley that their model ranges would all be electrified within the next couple of decades.
The new C40 Recharge crossover follows the launch of Volvo’s first fully electric car, the XC40 Recharge, in 2019.
As per a modern trend towards sleeker SUVs, the C40 has an elevated ground clearance with a coupe-like roofline.
It’s powered by twin electric motors — one in the front and one at the rear — fed by a 78kWh battery that can be charged to 80% in 40 minutes.
The C40 has a 420km range, and though Volvo doesn’t quote power figures the car is likely to have the same 300kW and 660Nm outputs as the XC40 Recharge.
Volvo claims the C40 has the best infotainment system in the market, with an Android-based operating system and apps like Google Maps and Google Assistant, while the car is capable of over-the-air software updates.
According to Greg Maruszewski, MD at Volvo Car SA, the launch of the Volvo C40 Recharge marks yet another significant step when it comes to Volvo Cars’ commitment to minimising its environmental impact.
The company will soon introduce the XC40 Recharge in SA, with local launch plans for the new C40 Recharge yet to be finalised.
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.