Pietermaritzburg high court closed following threats A notice issued by the Durban high court on Monday indicates arrangements must be made with the registrar

Protests in KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng have affected the administration of justice. The High Court in Pietermaritzburg was closed on Monday and court personnel could not say when it would open..

Court personnel have been unable to safely commute to work and matters in the motion court set down for Monday, July 12 must be rescheduled. A notice issued by the Durban high court on Monday indicates arrangements must be made with the registrar. Access to justice is among the constitutional rights afforded to citizens..