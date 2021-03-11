Grown-up new Opel Corsa lands in SA

The sixth-generation Corsa has arrived in SA, and the local importers predict the compact hatchback will help double local Opel sales in 2021 after the brand sold fewer than 1,000 cars last year.

It’s the first Opel to be launched here after the German brand became part of the local Peugeot Citroën operation in January, after Opel’s international acquisition by the French PSA car group in 2017.

Sold in three derivatives priced between R274,900 and R386,900, the imported five-door hatch is an important volume model for the brand in a market segment that represents one out of every three cars sold in SA.

It competes against B-segment hatches including the market-leading VW Polo, Ford Fiesta, Peugeot 208 and Renault Clio (all-new versions of the latter two cars are to be launched in SA in the coming months).

It’s a competitive segment, but one that the Corsa previously fared well in. It has been Opel’s most successful model range in SA with more than 186,000 units sold since the generation two car was introduced here in 1994.

The new version is more grown-up and sophisticated though it’s lost the styling cuteness of previous Corsas, especially the first version which was launched here in the early 1990s and went on to become the Corsa Lite. That Corsa had endearing bubble-car styling that appealed to starry-eyed 18 year olds who had just acquired their driving licences.

The new one looks generic. It ticks all the modern design boxes including LED daytime running lights and a boot spoiler but there’s nothing about the design that really pops.