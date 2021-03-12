NEW MODEL
Hyundai teases its fast new Kona N SUV
With this new model the Korean brand is expanding its N brand into the crossover segment
In a teaser image, Hyundai Motor has revealed the all-new Kona N — the latest member of the brand’s high-performance N range.
It’s the first N model with an SUV body type and Hyundai SA says it could arrive in SA towards the end of the year.
The Kona N boasts a sporty, wide and low stance with a front view dominated by large air intakes. The lower grille is inspired by an aeronautic fuselage and extends to the side of the car. An N logo on the upper grille completes the look while the rear features a large double-wing roof spoiler.
It also incorporates a third, triangular brake light, as is customary with N models and N dual exhaust mufflers. Lower down on the rear bumper, a large diffuser enhances the airflow departure and body-coloured fenders.
Further differentiators of its N status include unique alloy wheels embellished with red accents on the side sills.
Hyundai hasn’t provided technical details but it’s expected to use the same hot 2.0l turbo four-cylinder engine as found in the i30N, with a 202kW output. In all likelihood it will be equipped with the new dual-clutch transmission that debuted in the enhanced i30N.
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.