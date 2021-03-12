Life / Motoring

Hyundai teases its fast new Kona N SUV

With this new model the Korean brand is expanding its N brand into the crossover segment

12 March 2021 - 10:35 Motor News Reporter
The Kona is the first N model with an SUV body type and Hyundai SA says it could arrive in SA towards the end of the year. Picture: SUPPLIED
In a teaser image, Hyundai Motor has revealed the all-new Kona N — the latest member of the brand’s high-performance N range.

It’s the first N model with an SUV body type and Hyundai SA says it could arrive in SA towards the end of the year.

The Kona N boasts a sporty, wide and low stance with a front view dominated by large air intakes. The lower grille is inspired by an aeronautic fuselage and extends to the side of the car. An N logo on the upper grille completes the look while the rear features a large double-wing roof spoiler.

It also incorporates a third, triangular brake light, as is customary with N models and N dual exhaust mufflers. Lower down on the rear bumper, a large diffuser enhances the airflow departure and body-coloured fenders.

Further differentiators of its N status include unique alloy wheels embellished with red accents on the side sills.

Hyundai hasn’t provided technical details but it’s expected to use the same hot 2.0l turbo four-cylinder engine as found in the i30N, with a 202kW output. In all likelihood it will be equipped with the new dual-clutch transmission that debuted in the enhanced i30N.

