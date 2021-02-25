VW Tiguan gets a refresh for 2021

The Volkswagen (VW) Tiguan, SA’s most popular medium SUV, has received a facelift and a host of new interior features.

It will arrive in SA in the third quarter of the year boasting a redesigned front bumper and new radiator grille with LED headlights. New exterior metallic colours include ginger brown, kings red, lapiz blue, night shade blue and dolphin grey.

Inside, the high-riding VW acquires a new steering wheel with touch controls, and an updated aircon system with new touch-operated buttons and sliders.

Sound-hounds will be able to optionally spec a high-end Harman Kardon system with a 16-channel amplifier, eight speakers and a subwoofer — a first for the Tiguan and the VW model range.

Driver assistance systems include a lane change assist and side assist that help drivers stay in their lane. The vehicle sounds an alarm to warn of frontal obstacles and applies emergency braking if the driver fails to react.

The Trendline and Comfortline specification lines fall away and, in future, the vehicle will be offered as the base Tiguan, the Tiguan Life and the Tiguan R-Line.

The entry-level model comes standard with features such as 17-inch Montana alloy wheels, LED headlights, leather multi-function steering wheel, cruise control, and the new MIB3 infotainment system’s composition radio with eight speakers.

Next up is the Life grade, which has 18-inch mags and gets additional items such as cornering LED headlights, Climatronic air conditioning, front and rear-park distance control, and an electric tailgate.

The range-topping Tiguan R-Line dons a sporty R-Line exterior package, 19-inch Valencia alloy wheels, and offers niceties such as interior ambient lighting, Vienna leather seats with the R-line Logo, a digital instrument cluster, a higher grade Composition Media Radio with App Connect, multi-functional steering wheel with touch and swiping actions, and keyless entry.

For extra money customers can opt for features such as a panoramic sunroof; a black style package that includes black 20-inch Suzuka alloy wheels; a high-end Discover Pro entertainment system; head-up display; area view camera system with park assist; an IQ Drive package (adaptive cruise control, lane assist, park assist and autonomous emergency braking); and the trailer manoeuvring system, which includes park assist.

Also optionally available are IQ.Light LED matrix headlights. These active lights use 22 individually controlled LEDs per headlight to provide maximum night-time illumination without blinding other road users.

The refreshed Tiguan range comes with a choice of three engines — two petrol and one diesel — carried over from the existing model.

The entry level 1.4 TSI petrol has 110kW of power and 250Nm of torque, and paired with a six-speed, automatic direct-shift gearbox (DSG) it’s good for a claimed 200km/h top speed and 0-100km/h sprint in 9.2 seconds.

The more powerful 2.0 TSI petrol boasts 162kW and 350Nm, a seven-speed DSG, and figures of 225km/h and 0-100km/h in 6.5 seconds.

The 2.0 TDI turbo diesel has 130kW and 380Nm, a seven-speed DSG, a top speed of 207km/h and an 8.3 second 0-100km/h sprint.

As before, the Tiguan will be sold in front-wheel drive and 4Motion all-wheel drive guises.

The Tiguan, now in its third generation, has sold more than 6- million units globally and more than 41,000 in SA. First launched here in 2008, it had a 16.2% share of the segment in 2020.

Pricing for the new Tiguan will be announced closer to the launch date.

